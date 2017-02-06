Patriots victory to be celebrated with rally at the Dunkin Donuts Center

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Patriots players, the Kraft family, and the Vince Lombardi Trophy will be at the Dunkin Donuts center for a rally Tuesday afternoon.

The rally, beginning at 4 p.m., is free and open to the public, said the Governor’s office.

Governor Raimondo also declared Tuesday to be New England Patriots Day.

“New Englanders are gritty, determined people and we don’t quit. When Tom Brady, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman and the entire Patriots squad marched back from a 25-point deficit last night, they showed the entire nation what New Englanders are made of,” Raimondo said.

Doors open at 3 p.m.