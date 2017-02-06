Pats fans returning from Houston still excited after historic win

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — T.F. Green Airport was a sea of red, white, and blue on Monday morning.

Fans returning from Houston were cheering, smiling, and wearing lots of Patriots gear.

One fan swore his flight home was silent, though – because the airline replayed the game for everyone on the NFL network.

Jens Lisiniski from Weymouth, Mass. was a part of the crowd coming home.

“The lowest lows, the highest highs. I’ve never been so emotion about a game. It was just amazing,” he recalled.

Lisiniski showed his Patriots pride by dressing up revolutionary patriot himself.

He said fellow fans were asking him to pose for pictures all night. “I must have taken one hundred pictures with complete strangers.”

Even travel mishaps could not bring down the spirit of other fans.

“We changed the plane three times but the fourth was the lucky charm,” explained Jim Artz from Norton, Mass. The trip was still absolutely worthwhile, he said.

Amid the celebration, at least one fan was already looking to the future. “We’re gonna go for six next year,” said Manny Barros.