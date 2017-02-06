Pats to return to Gillette, Victory Parade set for Tuesday

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — The celebration continues after the Patriots won their 5th Super Bowl in franchise history.

The Pats beat the Falcons 34-28, a historic comeback after being 25 points down.

The previous record was 10.

The Patriots are expected to fly into Logan around 4:15 p.m. and arrive at Gillette Stadium around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening.

The Pro Shop opened at 6:00 a.m. after the Super Bowl with fans lined up to purchase the new championship gear.

A Victory parade is set for 11:00 a.m. in Boston on Tuesday.