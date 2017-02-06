Police identify woman killed in Warwick crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Greenwich woman has been identified as the person killed after a car crash near 536 Potowomut Road Saturday morning in Warwick.

Officers found Crystal Duran, 34, inside her car after it hit a tree about 5:45 a.m. She’d been traveling southbound on Potowomut towards the North Kingstown town line, police said. Rescue crews rushed her to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Accident reconstruction detectives for Warwick Police’s Traffic Division are looking into what happened. There’s no word on whether speed, alcohol or drug use, or distracted driving played roles in the crash.

Eyewitnesses who may have seen what happened are asked to call Warwick Police’s Traffic Division at (401) 468-4200.