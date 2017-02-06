Providence edges Boston with higher TV rating for Pats win

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Patriots are New England’s team, but preliminary television ratings give the Providence region initial bragging rights when it comes to who’s most devoted to Tom Brady’s squad.

Super Bowl LI, which aired locally on Fox Providence, scored a 54.6 household rating in the Providence TV market, slightly higher than its 54.3 rating in the Boston market, according to early Nielsen Media Research numbers released Monday morning by Fox Sports.

The Providence TV market includes all of Rhode Island as well as portions of Southeastern Massachusetts.

Boston did, however, post a slightly higher share (81) than Providence (78) for the game. Michael Mulvihill, a spokesman for the network, also noted on Twitter:

Boston had below-average TV usage last night. Strongly implies high % of people watching out-of-home, not counted in ratings. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) February 6, 2017

Six metropolitan areas posted even higher TV ratings for the big game than New England’s two leading cities: Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Atlanta, Norfolk, Ricmond and Milwaukee. Hartford tied for 11th with a 54.0 rating.

The Super Bowl is consistently the most-watched TV event of the year, with more than 100 million viewers tuning in annually during this decade.

More complete TV ratings will be released later in the day, Fox said.

