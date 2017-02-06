Red Sox Truck Day: End of football season, start of baseball season

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a sports bonanza for Southern New Englanders this week. The start of baseball season arrived Monday with the Boston Red Sox annual “truck day,” with equipment for Spring Training heading down to Florida, and making a stop at McCoy Stadium, home of the minor league affiliate Pawtucket Red Sox.

That followed a full day Sunday, when the Boston Celtics hosted the LA Clippers, and current Clipper, former Boston Celtic Paul Pierce, got a fond farewell. He’ll be retiring this season, and played his last regular season game in Boston on Sunday afternoon. Celtics fans’ long memories gave him a lot of love for his 15 years wearing green.

Then, of course, the New England Patriots overcame a whopping deficit in a history-making Super Bowl LI on Sunday night. They’ll celebrate their fifth Super Bowl win in a parade Tuesday.

When the Red Sox equipment truck departed from Fenway Park in Boston, and at its McCoy stop Monday afternoon, fans were invited to visit the truck, take photos, and wish the team well.

“The celebration of Truck Day has been a Red Sox tradition since 2003 and signals the unofficial start of Spring Training,” according to PawSox officials.

Pitchers and catchers won’t report to Fort Myers, Fla., until next Monday, Feb. 13. When they do arrive, the truck’s smorgasbord of equipment will be waiting for them:

20,400 baseballs

1,100 bats

200 pairs of batting gloves and helmets

300 pairs of pants

60 cases of sunflower seeds

The PawSox home opener is Monday, April 10, when the team hosts the Syracuse Chiefs. A week before that, April 3, the Boston Red Sox host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway.