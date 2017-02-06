Rhode Island gas prices down two cents

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – AAA Northeast reported this week that Rhode Island gasoline prices are down two cents.

According to AAA Northeast’s Feb. 6 survey of prices, regular unleaded averages at $2.23 per gallon. Unleaded regular prices range from a low of $2.15 to a high of $2.41.

Rhode Island’s gasoline prices are four cents beneath the national average of $2.27. A year ago at this time, the average price in Rhode Island was 41 cents lower at $1.82.