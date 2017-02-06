West Warwick teen dies in Exeter crash

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Warwick teenager died Monday afternoon after crashing his car on Victory Highway in Exeter.

According to Rhode Island State Police, the 17-year-old was driving on Route 102 at a high rate of speed at about 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of his car trying to turn into Barber’s Trailer Park. The car then struck a tree and rolled over.

Police said the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not yet being released, pending family notification.

The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police said it did not appear that alcohol nor drugs were factors.