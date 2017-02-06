Suit: Providence chiropractor office engaged in insurance fraud scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Allstate Insurance Company is suing Arianna Iannuccilli, a Providence chiropractic office, for alleging its owner discredited medical records to boost insurance claims and paid kickbacks to personal injury lawyers who referred clients.

The Providence Journal reports the lawsuit filed by Allstate Insurance Company in federal court claims that Arianna Iannuccilli and two chiropractors at her office are “unlawfully” obtaining patients who did not need medical treatment through their “improper relationships,” with personal injury attorneys in Rhode Island.

The suit indicates that the defendants found almost every patient to be partially or fully disabled. Injuries were heighten in order to increase the insurance reimbursement – the suit investigates unspecified damages.

The Allstate Insurance Company further accuses Iannuccilli of paying kickbacks to lawyers in exchange for referrals.

Iannuccilli’s office has yet make a comment.

