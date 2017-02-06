What you need to know about the Patriots victory parade

(WPRI) — It was just minutes after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI in overtime when Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said it was time to fire up the duck boats.

The city will host a victory parade for “the great team, the greatest coach, and the greatest quarterback of all time,” Tuesday starting at 11 a.m.

The Route

The parade will start at Dalton and Boylston Streets, head down Boylston, past Copley Square. Once the duck boats reach Boston Common, the parade will head down Tremont Street to its final destination at Boston City Hall.

The Forecast

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello said revelers should expect a mix of snow and rain. The Pinpoint Weather Blog has more details about what you can expect for the drive up to Boston, as well as weather during the parade.