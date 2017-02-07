Bruins fire coach Claude Julien

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — With 27 games remaining in the regular season, the Boston Bruins have fired head coach Claude Julien. The team made the announcement early Tuesday morning.

The Bruins are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, and just three games above .500 with a record of 26-23-6.

Julien was in his tenth season as the Bruins’ head coach. He is the franchise’s winningest coach with 419 career victories. He led the B’s to the playoffs seven times, including a Stanley Cup championship in 2011, and another trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2013.

Assistant Coach Bruce Cassidy has been named the interim head coach. He spent eight seasons with the Providence Bruins as both an assistant and head coach, and previously served as the head coach of the Washington Capitals from 2002-2004.