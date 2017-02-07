Contest Winners:

Contest and Winners:
The Smugglers Notch Giveaway –
- Cathy Carvalho
- Amanda Davenport
The Northeast Auto Show Giveaway –
- Denise Plourde
- Mary Torres
- Charlene Williams
- Tracy Martino
- Neftaly Medeiros
The Providence Boat Show –
- Brian Leach
- Brian Dixon
- Edward Ruizzo
- Johna Smitj
- Jennifer Musa
- Bill Bowers
- Carrie Carey
- Margaret D’Alfonso
- Jean DelPonte
- Lou Delponte
- Randy kalif
- Allison Asacker
- Kristen Marcotte
- Linda Jo
- Marcel Gadbois
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time –
- Elise DuBois
Healthtrax: Commit to Get Fit –
- Karen Humphries