In the Kitchen: Burgers and Shrimp Dumplings

Discover Newport brings us chef Ryan Loven from Caleb & Broad making Burgers and Shrimp Dumplings.
INGREDIENTS:
For Burger:
- 1 Brioche Bun
- 8oz Ground Beef
- 2 Slices of Tomato
- 1 Leaf of Romaine
- 2oz Fried Prosciutto
- 1oz Fried Onion
- 2 Slices Fresh Mozzarella
- 2oz Aoili
- Handful of French Fries
- 1 Pickle
For Aoili:
- ½ cup Mayo
- 1t Rosemary
- 1t Thyme
- 1t Cayenne pepper
- 1t Roasted Garlic
For Shrimp Dumplings:
- 10 16/20 shrimp
- 1 small tomato
- 1 cup chopped romaine
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- 3 tbsp feta
- 20 3×3 wonton skins
- 4 eggs
- ½ stick of butter
- ½ lemon juice
- 1t tabasco
- Salt and pepper
- 1tbsp Horseradish
DIRECTIONS:
For Burger:
- Grill Burger to desired temperature, grill bun.
- Spread the Aoili on the top of the burger bun.
- Add Mozzarella to the burger then put it on the bottom of the burger bun.
- From there, put fried prosciutto, fried onions on top with lettuce and tomato.
- Fry the French fries and plate.
For Shrimp Dumplings:
- Boil Shrimp and Chop up, dice tomatoes and romaine add to shrimp as well as the soy sauce, oil and feta. Lay wonton down and brush with egg wash form dumpling.
- Brown Dumplings in a pan with oil, add water and steam them for 3 minutes or until water is gone.
- Separate 3 eggs. Place yolks in a bowl with lemon juice and tobasco. Wisk until frothy. Melt butter and add slowly. Place over a double boiler to thicken add salt and pepper then drizzle over dumplings
