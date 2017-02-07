Mugger allegedly shoplifted weapon before using it in robbery

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Coventry are looking for a man they believe stole a BB gun from a big box store early Tuesday morning, then tried to hold up a woman with it.

Officers said a woman called them to the Walmart on Centre of New England Boulevard about 5:30 a.m., saying after she parked to go into the store, a man in a red Ford Ranger pickup truck approached her, pointed a silver handgun at her, and ordered her to give up her purse.

She refused, and continued walking into the store. The man then drove off, in an unknown direction.

After investigation, police determined the man had already been inside the Walmart, and shoplifted the gun — a BB gun pistol — from the sporting goods department less than an hour before. Officers determined the man and his truck had been captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect in surveillance images is asked to call Coventry Police at (401) 822-6225.