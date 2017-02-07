Crowds line Boston streets as Patriots prepare to take victory lap

ap_logo_01 By and Published: Updated:
parade-fans

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — The New England Patriots are taking their victory lap.

MVP quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates and coaches will parade through Boston Tuesday morning following the team’s come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

In typical Boston fashion, players and other team officials will ride in duck boats, the World War II-era amphibious vehicles that are popular with tourists.

patriots parade route mapVICTORY PARADE: What you need to know »

Giddy fans wearing Patriots garb were streaming into the city early Tuesday despite a messy forecast of rain and possibly some snow.

It’s still not expected to be as bad as two years ago, when the Patriots victory parade was delayed a day as the region gritted through a season of historic levels of snow.

This is the Patriots’ fifth championship.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Victory ParadeBig Game PhotosSuper Bowl LI Headlines | Big Game Gallery | Patriots Headlines | Submit Fan Photos | Countdown Gallery | Season in Review | Double OT | More Sports News

___

 