Pic of the Day: Feb. 7, 2017

Today’s Pic of the Day was sent in by Tripp Burman of Narragansett. The photo depicts sunrise over Kettle Point in East Providence.
Tripp has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.
Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.
Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.
Pic of the Day Photos: Winter 2017
Pic of the Day Photos: Winter 2017 x
