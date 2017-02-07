Pic of the Day: Feb. 7, 2017

By Published: Updated:
This photo was sent in by Tripp Burman of Narragansett
This photo was sent in by Tripp Burman of Narragansett

Today’s Pic of the Day was sent in by Tripp Burman of Narragansett. The photo depicts sunrise over Kettle Point in East Providence.

Tripp has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.

Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.

Pic of the Day Photos: Winter 2017