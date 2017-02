EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have released the name of the teenage victim who was killed in a car accident in Exeter on Monday afternoon.

Officials say 17-year-old Andrew M. Oliveira was speeding on Route 102 when he lost control of his car while trying to turn and struck a tree.

According to police, Oliveira was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:30 p.m.

No other cars were involved.

The cause of the crash is still being investigating.