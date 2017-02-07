Patriots to show off new hardware at Providence rally

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Patriots fans unable to make it to the victory parade in Boston Tuesday morning will get a chance to celebrate with the team Tuesday afternoon in Providence.

Players and the Kraft family will be showing off their new hardware at a rally scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center downtown.

The Patriots stunned the Falcons Sunday night, overcoming a 25-point deficit to take home their fifth Lombardi trophy.

The list of players expected to be on hand for the rally has not been released. Eyewitness News anchor Shannon Hegy will be among those taking part in the event.

During the rally, Gov. Gina Raimondo will declare Tuesday to be New England Patriots Day in Rhode Island, according to the governor’s office.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. and the event is free and open to the public.

The cost of the Providence rally will be covered by the local Dunkin’ Donuts franchisees of Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts, a spokesman confirmed.

The Providence market actually beat out Boston in the TV ratings for Sunday night’s game.

