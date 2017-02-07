RI man hurt in Maryland plane crash

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (WPRI) — Maryland State Police say a Rhode Island man was hurt after the single-engine plane he was flying crashed shortly after takeoff in Fort Washington.

Troopers said in a news release that shortly before noon on Monday, a Piper aircraft flown by 63-year-old Gary Kempen of Middletown, Rhode Island, took off from Potomac Airfield.

Officials say Kempen began experiencing engine trouble at about 1100 feet after taking off and completely lost power while returning to the airfield. Kempen attempted to land the plane in an open field but miscalculated his landing area and ended up crashing in a wooded area, striking several trees and causing extensive damage to the aircraft.

No one was injured on the ground.

Kempen was flown from the scene by Maryland State Police medevac to Prince George’s Hospital Center.

Federal authorities at the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.