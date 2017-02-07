RI Senators participated in 24-hour Democrat hold of Senate floor before DeVos vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — Prior to the Senate’s vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary, both of Rhode Island’s Democrat Senators took part in an all-nighter in Washington to urge Republicans to vote against her nomination.

DeVos’s confirmation was approved in a 51-50 vote midday Tuesday.

As Senate President, Vice President Mike Pence broke the historic tie between 50 Republicans voting “yes” and 46 Democrats, 2 Republicans, and 2 Independents voting “no.”

On the floor Monday night, senior Sen. Jack Reed said DeVos lacked public education experience.

He also read letters from parents, teachers and a vice principal.

“We are required to be highly qualified in order to run our schools through our evaluation process. We also require this of all of our teachers as well. How can we support someone in a position to lead the educational process who is not held to these same standards,” Reed said.

After the vote, Reed released a statement that said in part:

This was a historically unqualified nominee who should have been rejected. I thank all the students, parents, educators, and citizens who spoke out and made their voices heard. The confirmation process is not the end, it is the beginning. Now the real hard work begins. President Trump and Congressional Republicans got the person they wanted to lead the U.S. Department of Education and we must hold them accountable for supporting our public schools, protecting civil rights in education, making college affordable, and expanding opportunities for lifelong learning. “

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was also a part of the 24-hour Democratic hold of the Senate floor before the vote. He shared a statement after the vote that said in part:

Mrs. DeVos had every opportunity to make a convincing case to be Secretary of Education. But, over the course of her confirmation process, she demonstrated a startling lack of understanding of fundamental education issues and laws, including those about students with disabilities, school safety, protecting civil rights, and how to measure success in education. As far as I can tell, she has very few ideas at all for improving American higher education. “I also remain frustrated by her refusal to come clean about her ties to dark money political groups that hide the identity of their donors. My colleagues and I asked Mrs. DeVos for basic detail about these financial relationships to avoid the appearance of conflicts of interest. Her answers were spectacularly incomplete, unresponsive, and unhelpful.

DeVos has long advocated that parents should be able to decide where their children go to school, and she has supported voucher programs for them to send their kids to private schools.

Sen. John Cornyn from Texas voted to approve DeVos. He said the position needs an outsider’s perspective.

“Ms. DeVos is going to shake things up a bit,” Cornyn said. “More importantly, she’s going to be part of this effort to return power to parents and teachers.”