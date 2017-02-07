RIDOT holds information session over 6-10 connector changes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation held a meeting open to citizens that will be impacted by changes in the 6/10 Connector.

The informational meeting was held at the Silver Lake Community Center Tuesday night.

RIDOT’s final plan for the project was revealed last month.

Some people who attended the meeting expressed concerns about traffic and what will happen to freed up real estate for development.

According to the RIDOT, the $400 million project will improve highway safety and enhance neighborhoods around the expressway.