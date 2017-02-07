Search continues for Tom Brady’s missing jersey

HOUSTON (AP) — Tom Brady and his missing jersey have still not been reunited.

Brady’s jersey was taken from the New England Patriots’ locker room at Houston’s NRG Stadium after the team’s 34-28 victory over Atlanta in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief George Buenik said his agency’s Major Offenders division is leading the investigation but officials still have no leads on who swiped the jersey. Buenik says investigators are still working to identify who was in the locker room at the time of the theft.

Buenik says Crime Stoppers of Houston will also be offering a reward for any information leading to the stolen jersey.

The Texas Rangers, the state’s top law enforcement officers, are assisting Houston police in the investigation.