The Music Beat: February’s big news in music

There’s a lot happening on the music scene in February and this morning Barbi Jo from 92 PRO-FM joined us in studio to give us all the details on what we can look forward to.

Tours:

Lady Gaga announces Joanne World Tour. Stopping at Fenway Park & Mohegan Sun. PRO-FM has tickets before you can buy. On-sale this Mon 2/13.

The Chainsmokers playing The Dunk Wed 6/7.

Ke$ha FREE Concert at Foxwoods Resort Casino to Celebrate their 25 th Anniversary Wed 2/15 at the Grand Theatre.

Anniversary Wed 2/15 at the Grand Theatre. Steve Aoki spinning at Dusk 2 Dawn in Providence this Saturday. Rumor of One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson making an appearance & performing their duet “Just Hold On.”

Headlines:

Beyonce may perform Pregnant at this Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

Albums:

Ed Sheeran’s Divide Fri 3/3

Migos’ Culture No. 1 Album in America

