Burrillville H.S. briefly placed on lockdown after reports of a student with a firearm

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Before the school day began, Burrillville High School administrators received information a student was possibly en route to school with a firearm.

As a precaution, officials briefly placed the school on lockdown and called Burrillville Police Department.

According to police, the student was located on his way to the school and taken into custody. There was no immediate word if the student was in possession of a weapon.

In a statement, Burrillville police said the incident was being actively investigated and they would release more information later in the day.