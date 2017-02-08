Centracchio on state preparation for Thursday’s storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. General Reginald Centracchio (ret.) was live in the studio on Wednesday to discuss how the state will compare for Thursday’s nor’easter.

He stressed that communication between towns and cities is essential for keeping highways clear.

Centracchio is a former Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency.

Watch Mike Montecalvo’s full interview with Centracchio in the video above.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.