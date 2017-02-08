Cities preparing for snowstorm Thursday

(WPRI) — Several local cities and towns are sending out warnings that they’re changing municipal services in anticipation of Thursday’s storm.

Cranston

Mayor Allan Fung’s office announced a parking ban throughout the city of Cranston starting at midnight Wednesday night, and will remain in place until midnight Thursday night.

Trash and recycling will not be picked up on Thursday and service will be delayed by one day the rest of the week. If Thursday is your trash day, put it out Friday instead.

The city’s public works department will be pre-treating roads tonight and into Thursday morning, but Mayor Fung advised residents to avoid driving on roads covered with snow.

“If you don’t have to go out during this storm, stay in,” he said.

New Bedford

The office of New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced adjustments to trash collection and parking ban warnings, as well as supplies of sand being made available at multiple locations throughout the city.

ABC Disposal, New Bedford’s refuse collectors, will not collect on Thursday and will be on a one-day delay the rest of the week; if your trash day is Thursday, don’t your bins out till Friday, and so forth.

The city will have a parking ban starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, and running for the next 48 hours (until 6 a.m. Saturday) unless lifted early or extended by city officials.

The rules of the parking ban, for most streets, allow parking on the north side of east-west streets, and the east side of north-south streets — typically the side opposite from fire hydrants.

Several streets have been added to a list of streets where parking will be banned on both sides of the street, mostly near schools, parks and public parking facilities, as well on major city arterial streets.

For a full list of streets affected, go to the city’s website.