Date night style for Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air when Valentine’s Day nears, and whether you’ve got plans to go to a fancy restaurant, or just want to catch a rom-com with your boo, there are plenty of different looks to choose from.

Fashion Stylist and Wardrobe Consultant Olivia Rodrigues stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to share 3 different looks for the day of romance.

For a casual movie night

Olivia paired a pink trench vest with a nude turtleneck to create a monochromatic feel and keep the look soft, over a pair of skinny jeans. For accessories, the purple and silver combo serves as our pop of color.

DETAILS: Turtleneck, Calico $28 | Eilleen Trench Vest, Calico $60 (sale for $42) | Joe’s Jeans, Feminine Fancies | Clutch, Feminine Fancies $140

For a laid back/cocktail date

The next model donned a mesh bodysuit with rose embroidery with black jeans, and layered with a faux fur jacket -all from Calico in New Bedford. (The jeans could easily be replaced with a pencil skirt.)

DETAILS: Just Rosy Mesh Bodysuit, Calico $38 | Fur Vest, Calico $75 | Just Black Skinny Jeans, Calico $95 | Clutch, Feminine Fancies $90

For a fancy dinner

One can never go wrong with an equally fancy little black dress. And why not make it a statement dress?

This one from Feminine Fancies has lace bell sleeves, which add elegance and romance to your Valentine’s Day look. Accessorize with a beautiful Rose clutch by designer Kent Stetson, and for jewelry, we opted for a leather choker for a bit of contrast and edginess.

DETAILS: Alberto Makali Dress, Feminine Fancies $310 | Kent Stetson Rose Clutch, $208 | Burgundy choker $12

Credits

Fashion Stylist: Olivia Rodrigues www.olivia-rodrigues.com | IG: @oliviarstylist

Hair and Makeup: Simony Resende of www.Simonyschair.com IG: @simonyschair

Models: Leniza Costa, Patricia Culp, Cathrine Nelson

Retail Stores

Calico http://www.shopcalico.com | IG: @shopcalico

Feminine Fancies www.femininefanciesri.com | IG: @femininefanciesri

Kent Stetson www.kentstetson.com |IG: @kentstetson