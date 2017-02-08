Fall River man gets prison for attempted knifepoint holdup

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A man who pleaded guilty to trying to hold up a convenience store will serve three to five years in a Massachusetts state prison, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Nuno Cabral, 23, pleaded guilty to charges of armed assault with intent to rob, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery at Fall River Superior Court Monday.

He was identified by a store clerk after an attempted robbery at Marques Market on Main Street back on March 8, 2016. According to the D.A.’s office, Cabral walked up to the store’s counter and asked to buy a cigar, but then hid his face inside his coat hood, showed a silver kitchen knife and said, “Give me the money now.”

The clerk tripped a silent alarm and tried to get out from behind the counter, but Cabral tried to stab him. A fight ensued, and though the clerk tried to hold him fast, Cabral ran from the store.

Police later found the knife and Cabral’s cell phone, which he’d dropped during the fight.

“This young defendant has a history of violence. There has to be real accountability for defendants who are robbing local businesses,” District Attorney Quinn said.