P-Bruins beat Albany for 3rd straight time

Albany, NY – The Providence Bruins defeated the Albany Devils Tuesday night 4-1 for their third straight win against the Devils and their first game since leading goal scorer Peter Cehlarik was promoted to Boston earlier in the day. The P-Bruins got goals from Alex Grant, Anton Blidh, Jordan Szwarz and Peter Mueller while Anton Khudobin earned the start between the pipes.

Providence got on the board five seconds into the game’s first power play at 7:35 thanks to Grant. After Colby Cave won the faceoff, the puck made its way over to Grant at the right point. His slap shot was deflected past Ken Appleby and gave the team a 1-0 lead. Albany tied the game with a power play goal of their own from Vojtech Mozik at 10:47, but the P-Bruins would quickly break the tie. A shot from Rob O’Gara went off the boards to Cave, who sent a centering pass through traffic to Blidh waiting in the left slot. His one-timer found the back of the net for his seventh goal of the season as Providence took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

The offensive momentum was with Providence throughout the second period and it showed when they netted their third goal of the game at 14:25. With traffic in front Szwarz tried to send a pass across the crease, but it deflected off an Albany player into the goal. Wayne Simpson and Tommy Cross picked up assists on Szwarz’s 11th goal of the season as the team took a 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Albany couldn’t get anything going in the third as the P-Bruins controlled the pace of play and the puck for most of the period. Albany pulled Appleby with nearly two minutes left, but a nice play by Chris Porter to get the puck led to Mueller’s clinching empty net goal. The veteran’s eighth goal of the season sealed a 4-1 Providence win.

Khudobin stopped 19 of 20 shots while Appleby stopped 22 of 25. Providence was 2-3 on the power play and 2-3 on the penalty kill. The team returns to action at 7:05 pm Friday when they start a home-and-home series with Bridgeport at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.