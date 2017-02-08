Police: human remains found in October are those of missing woman

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Human remains found along a river in Providence last year have been identified as those of a woman who went missing on Christmas Day in 2015.

Major David Lapatin of the Providence Police Department said Wednesday morning that the remains have been confirmed as those of 73 year-old Ana Martinez.

Martinez was the subject of a Silver Alert on December 25, 2015, when she walked away from her Curtis Street home. She was seen on camera walking out of a first-floor apartment at 5 a.m. and heading towards Broadway.

Police, firefighters, and other searchers combed the area looking for her but were unable to find any trace of her in the days immediately following her disappearance.

A tree-trimming crew found the remains in October while they were working on San Souci Drive along the Woonasquatucket River. At the time, Lapatin said it appeared the remains had been there for months.

Wednesday, Lapatin told Eyewitness News that it appears that Martinez drowned, and that no foul play was suspected.