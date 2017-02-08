Police: Providence DUI suspect’s blood alcohol level was .347

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police say a city man who ran his van into a tree on Pekin Street blew a .339 and then a .347 during two chemical breath tests Tuesday night.

Chanly Long told police he crashed his father’s van when another car forced him off the road, but an officer found an open Natural Ice beer can in the vehicle and suspected he was under the influence.

When Long couldn’t pass a field sobriety test, he told an officer to “just take me to jail,” according to an incident report.

Long later admitted he drank eight beers and said he was hung over from watching the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl Sunday night.

Long was charged with driving under the influence.