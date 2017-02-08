Popular Patriots mural now sporting 5th ring

Related Coverage Wakefield mural has a message for NFL commish

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A mural on the side of a South Kingstown building received nationwide attention last month due to its message to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

On Wednesday, it was updated to honor the New England Patriots’ title win.

Prior to that, the painting featured the phrase “This one’s for you, Roger!” and a hand sporting the Patriots’ four Super Bowl rings, with the only bare finger being the middle one.

That finger has now been painted over to match the rest of the hand and “JOB DONE!” was included alongside it.

The mural was first painted on the side of Dennis Moffitt Painting on Kingstown Road on Wakefield after the Patriots were crowned champions of the AFC.

It was the brainchild of Mike Moffitt and his wife, Sarah, who hired Providence Painted Signs to carry it out for them.

“We’ve done a few murals that are really popular and we always look to build on them,” Moffitt explained. “So with the Patriots and their success, hopefully we keep building on it.”

Dozens of fans took advantage of the warmer weather Wednesday evening to see it in person and take pictures.

“With the mural, the game, the Patriots, it was something I’ll never forget,” Moffitt added. “It was really, really incredible.”

The project only took about six hours to complete, according to Moffitt. A fairly easy undertaking with a lasting impact on the community.

“That’s why we do it,” he said. “It’s a small town. We get a lot of traffic by and that’s how the mural got started. It’s just something to entertain the town.”

Moffitt said he expects to keep it up for a few more weeks. When asked how much it set him back, he simply laughed and said it was “well worth it.”