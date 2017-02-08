Red Cross: Make sure you’re prepared for the big storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With as much as 12 inches of snow expected to accumulate starting Thursday afternoon, the American Red Cross in Rhode Island is reminding us all to prepare.

“This is the first significant snowfall for our state this season,” said Chief Communications Officer Stefanie Archangelo. “We just want to remind everyone to prepare and be safe.”

Among the tips:

Make sure you have an emergency preparedness kit including warm clothing and extra blankets for each family member. Also make sure you have a first aid kit and essential medications, canned food and a can opener, bottled water, flashlights and batteries, and a battery-powered radio in the event of a power outage.

Full details can be found at the Red Cross’s website.

Other tips include:

When shoveling or removing snow, take it easy and take breaks. If using a snow thrower, keep clear of moving parts and only clear blockages with a stick or pole, never your hands.

Never run a generator, grill or other stove or burning device inside a home.

Use technology to stay informed, prepared and safe, including downloading preparedness apps for your smartphone.