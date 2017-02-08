Smithfield police charge Pawtucket man for Bryant campus sexual assault

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man was charged in connection to burglary and sexual assault incidents that took place on Bryant University’s campus in April of last year, the Smithfield Police Department announced Wednesday.

According to officials, Jason Londono, 29, turned himself in to the detectives at the Smithfield Police Department.

He was arraigned on four counts of burglary, three counts of 2nd degree sexual assault, and one count of simple assault.

Officials said Londono was ordered held without bail at the ACI until a hearing on February 23.