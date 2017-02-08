State police respond to crash involving 55 cars in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Icy conditions caused major issues on the roads north of Providence.
State police responded to a pile up involving 55 cars Wednesday morning.
It happened on Route 128 in Wakefield.
According to police, 30 cars were towed from the scene and several people were injured. None of those injuries are believed to be serious.
