StormBeat: Crews continue cleanup after Thursday’s blizzard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News reporters and meteorologists are covering a blizzard that brought heavy snow and strong winds to our area on Thursday. This page collects all the latest headlines and vital information. Use ctrl+F on your keyboard to search.
Forecast
While the snow has tapered off, the Pinpoint Weather Team said wind gusts of 30-40 mph will create wind chills into the single digits, and at times, below zero. Accumulations up to 14″ fell before the snow tapered off Thursday night.
- Weather Blog: Storm winding down, but cold winds continue »
Ain’t no snow like thundersnow!
So, what is thundersnow?
The National Weather Service has expanded its Blizzard Warning to include Providence and all of Southeastern Massachusetts. Blizzard-like conditions have been measured throughout the region. The rest of the area remains under a Winter Storm Warning.
At last check, more than 7,000 National Grid customers were without electricity, according to our Power Outage Database.
Top Headlines
- Gov. Gina Raimondo said she didn’t believe a state of emergency was needed.
- RIPTA to suspend all service starting at 5 p.m.
- Rhode Island State Police will offer updates approximately every two hours – follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
- WPRI.com Flight Tracker showed several delayed in and out of T.F. Green. Several flights were canceled earlier in the day.
- State offices are closed on Thursday in Rhode Island and in Massachusetts.
- All courts are closed in Rhode Island and Massachusetts on Thursday.
- Many local cities and towns have parking bans in effect. See full list »
- The Rhode Island General Assembly has canceled its session for Thursday.
- Both Providence Place Mall and the Warwick Mall are closed Thursday.
Around the region
- Providence: City schools closed Friday
- Washington County: Accidents force highway exit closures
- Northwest RI: Roads slick in Smithfield
- SE Mass: Gov. Baker urges people to stay off roads
- East Providence: First responders help stranded motorists
- West Bay: Lightning from thundersnow damages home
Power outages
National Grid tells Eyewitness News crews will work two shifts Thursday – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 10 p.m. through overnight hours. Spokesman David Graves also said National Grid’s storm room and other support opened at 7 a.m.
190 crews and hundreds of support staff working to restore power to @nationalgridus customers in MA & RI. No power? Call 1-800-465-1212.
— David Graves (@DavidGravesNG) February 9, 2017
- Report an outage to National Grid: Call 1-800-465-1212 or if you have life-sustaining equipment in your home call 1-800-322-3223.
- Report an outage to Eversource (previously NSTAR): 1-800-592-2000.
- Report an outage to Pascoag Utility District: 1-401-568-6222.
- Snow hotline for Providence residents: 1-401-680-8080.
NEVER touch downed power lines. Call 911 in the event of an emergency.
Transportation
Winter Weather Resources
Dial 2-1-1 for information about shelters, heating centers, transportation, snow removal and more.
Rhode Islanders with disabilities, chronic conditions, and other special health needs can sign up for the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry.
Closings and Cancellations
There are dozens of closings and parking bans already listed in the Pinpoint Closing Network. For the latest information click on the below link.
Cities & Towns
Safety Tips
The Red Cross urges residents to prepare for winter weather, emphasizing that preparing early will help avoid last minute rushing. The Red Cross recommends how families should prepare:
- Assemble an emergency preparedness kit: This should include winter-specific supplies such as warm clothes, hats, gloves, water-resistant shoes, extra blankets, and sand or non-clumping kitty litter.
- Follow storm warnings: A winter storm WATCH means storm conditions are possible in the next 36-48 hours, a winter storm WARNING means that life-threatening or severe weather conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours.
- Prepare your home and car: Keep your gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing and make sure your home is properly insulated.
- Use technology: Free apps can give real-time information to help you prepare.
- Health Department: Those with special healthcare needs can enroll in the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry. by clicking here. Those without access to a computer can call 2-1-1.
Stay with WPRI.com and Eyewitness News for updates on this Pinpoint Weather Alert.