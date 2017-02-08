StormBeat: Crews continue cleanup after Thursday’s blizzard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News reporters and meteorologists are covering a blizzard that brought heavy snow and strong winds to our area on Thursday. This page collects all the latest headlines and vital information. Use ctrl+F on your keyboard to search.

Forecast

While the snow has tapered off, the Pinpoint Weather Team said wind gusts of 30-40 mph will create wind chills into the single digits, and at times, below zero. Accumulations up to 14″ fell before the snow tapered off Thursday night.

The National Weather Service has expanded its Blizzard Warning to include Providence and all of Southeastern Massachusetts. Blizzard-like conditions have been measured throughout the region. The rest of the area remains under a Winter Storm Warning.

At last check, more than 7,000 National Grid customers were without electricity, according to our Power Outage Database.

Top Headlines

Around the region

Power outages

National Grid tells Eyewitness News crews will work two shifts Thursday – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 10 p.m. through overnight hours. Spokesman David Graves also said National Grid’s storm room and other support opened at 7 a.m.

Report an outage to National Grid: Call 1-800-465-1212 or if you have life-sustaining equipment in your home call 1-800-322-3223.

Report an outage to Eversource (previously NSTAR): 1-800-592-2000.

Report an outage to Pascoag Utility District: 1-401-568-6222.

Snow hotline for Providence residents: 1-401-680-8080.

NEVER touch downed power lines. Call 911 in the event of an emergency.

POWER OUTAGE DATABASE: Track power outages by city or town »

Transportation

Winter Weather Resources

Dial 2-1-1 for information about shelters, heating centers, transportation, snow removal and more.

Rhode Islanders with disabilities, chronic conditions, and other special health needs can sign up for the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry.

Closings and Cancellations



There are dozens of closings and parking bans already listed in the Pinpoint Closing Network. For the latest information click on the below link.

Cities & Towns

Event Cancelations/Postponements

Safety Tips

The Red Cross urges residents to prepare for winter weather, emphasizing that preparing early will help avoid last minute rushing. The Red Cross recommends how families should prepare:

Assemble an emergency preparedness kit: This should include winter-specific supplies such as warm clothes, hats, gloves, water-resistant shoes, extra blankets, and sand or non-clumping kitty litter.

This should include winter-specific supplies such as warm clothes, hats, gloves, water-resistant shoes, extra blankets, and sand or non-clumping kitty litter. Follow storm warnings: A winter storm WATCH means storm conditions are possible in the next 36-48 hours, a winter storm WARNING means that life-threatening or severe weather conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours.

A winter storm WATCH means storm conditions are possible in the next 36-48 hours, a winter storm WARNING means that life-threatening or severe weather conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours. Prepare your home and car : Keep your gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing and make sure your home is properly insulated.

: Keep your gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing and make sure your home is properly insulated. Use technology: Free apps can give real-time information to help you prepare.

Free apps can give real-time information to help you prepare. Health Department: Those with special healthcare needs can enroll in the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry. by clicking here. Those without access to a computer can call 2-1-1.

Stay with WPRI.com and Eyewitness News for updates on this Pinpoint Weather Alert.