StormBeat: Crews continue cleanup after Thursday’s blizzard

WPRI.com Staff Published: Updated:
blizzard-cleanup

PINPOINT CLOSING NETWORK: Latest closings, delays and parking bans »

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News reporters and meteorologists are covering a blizzard that brought heavy snow and strong winds to our area on Thursday. This page collects all the latest headlines and vital information. Use ctrl+F on your keyboard to search.

Forecast

While the snow has tapered off, the Pinpoint Weather Team said wind gusts of 30-40 mph will create wind chills into the single digits, and at times, below zero. Accumulations up to 14″ fell before the snow tapered off Thursday night.

Ain’t no snow like thundersnow!

So, what is thundersnow?

The National Weather Service has expanded its Blizzard Warning to include Providence and all of Southeastern Massachusetts. Blizzard-like conditions have been measured throughout the region. The rest of the area remains under a Winter Storm Warning.

Photos: Nor'easter blankets Southern New England with snow »
Photos: Nor’easter blankets Southern New England with snow »

At last check, more than 7,000 National Grid customers were without electricity, according to our Power Outage Database.

snowtotals tonyforecastimg

blizzardwarnnowsnow_accumulations_through_the_day

Top Headlines

BEHIND THE SCENES: This what storm coverage you can count on looks like
BEHIND THE SCENES: This what storm coverage you can count on looks like »

Around the region

 

Power outages

National Grid tells Eyewitness News crews will work two shifts Thursday – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 10 p.m. through overnight hours. Spokesman David Graves also said National Grid’s storm room and other support opened at 7 a.m.

Click Here
Click Here »
  • Report an outage to National Grid: Call 1-800-465-1212 or if you have life-sustaining equipment in your home call 1-800-322-3223.
  • Report an outage to Eversource (previously NSTAR): 1-800-592-2000.
  • Report an outage to Pascoag Utility District: 1-401-568-6222.
  • Snow hotline for Providence residents: 1-401-680-8080.

NEVER touch downed power lines. Call 911 in the event of an emergency.

POWER OUTAGE DATABASE:  Track power outages by city or town »

Transportation

Winter Weather Resources

Dial 2-1-1 for information about shelters, heating centers, transportation, snow removal and more.

Rhode Islanders with disabilities, chronic conditions, and other special health needs can sign up for the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry.

Always Be Prepared: Storm Ready Resource Guide »
Always Be Prepared: Storm Ready Resource Guide »

 

 

 

 

Closings and Cancellations

There are dozens of closings and parking bans already listed in the Pinpoint Closing Network. For the latest information click on the below link.

PINPOINT CLOSING NETWORK: Latest closings, delays and parking bans »

Cities & Towns

  • Acushnet
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Attleboro
    • Public schools closed Friday
    • Parking ban Wednesday 11 p.m. to Friday 6 a.m.
    • Trash pickup delayed one day
  • Barrington
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Bristol
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Burrillville
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Central Falls
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Charlestown
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Coventry
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Cranston
    • Schools closed Friday
    • Parking ban Thursday; midnight to midnight
  • Cumberland
    • Schools closed Friday
    • Parking ban Thursday midnight until 6 a.m. Friday
    • Send storm questions to storm@cumberlandri.org
  • Dartmouth
    • Parking ban Thursday 6 a.m. until noon Friday
  • East Greenwich
    • Schools closed Friday 
  • East Providence
    • Schools closed Friday 
  • Exeter
    • Schools closed Friday 
  • Fairhaven
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Fall River
    • Schools closed Friday
    • Parking man in effect from midnight until further notice
    • Thursday trash collection moves to Friday, and Friday collection to Saturday
    • Government Center will be closed Thursday
  • Foster
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Glocester
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Hopkinton
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Jamestown
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Johnston
    • Schools closed Friday
    • Parking ban ends at 6 a.m. Friday
  • Lincoln
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Little Compton
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Middletown
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Narragansett
    • Parking Ban Tomorrow Morning; 6 a.m. Thurs until 6 a.m. Friday
  • New Bedford
    • Schools closed Friday
    • Citywide 48-hour parking ban begins 6 a.m.Thursday
    • Alternate side of the street parking in effect for most streets. Parking permitted on north side of streets going east and west and the east side of all streets going north and south.
    • Double-sided parking ban in effect for certain streets (See Map). No parking is permitted on either side of the following streets:
    • The city has designated preferred parking areas for residents in need of off-street parking
  • Newport
    • Schools closed Friday
  • North Attleboro
  • North Kingstown
    • Schools closed Friday
    • Parking Ban Tomorrow; 6 a.m.Thurs through 6 a.m. Friday
  • North Providence
    • Schools closed Friday
  • North Smithfield
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Pawtucket
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Portsmouth
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Providence
    • Schools closed Friday
    • Parking ban ends at 6 a.m. Friday
    • Thursday garbage and recycling pickup moves to Friday. Friday pickup moves to Saturday.
    • Non-emergency issues can be reported to 3-1-1 or the PVD311 app, which can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play
    • Residents can sign-up for CodeRED emergency notification system
    • Plowing and cleanup requests can be submitted here.
    • More official city snow information is available here.
  • Rehoboth
  • Richmond
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Scituate
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Seekonk
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Smithfield
    • Schools closed Friday
    • Parking Ban Tomorrow; 2/9/17 6 AM- 2/10/17 12PM
    • Official snow information is available here.
  • Somerset
    • Parking Ban Tomorrow; 12AM Thursday to noon Friday
  • South Kingstown
    • Schools closed Friday
    • Thursday 6 am until further notice
  • Swansea
    • Schools closed Friday
    • Parking Ban Tomorrow; Ban Weds 12am-Thurs midnight
  • Taunton
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Tiverton
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Warren
    • Schools closed Friday
    • Parking Ban Through Friday; Thurs at 7am to Friday at 7am
  • Warwick
    • Schools closed Friday
    • Parking Ban Tomorrow Morning; 12AM until Further notice
    • For residents with non-emergency, storm-related questions please call 401-468-4673 or 401-468-4670.
  • West Greenwich
    • Schools closed Friday
    • Parking Ban Tomorrow Morning; starts thurs at 6 am
  • West Warwick
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Westerly
    • Schools closed Friday
  • Westport
    • Report fallen trees to the highway department at 508-636-1020.
  • Woonsocket
    • Schools closed Friday

Event Cancelations/Postponements

Safety Tips

The Red Cross urges residents to prepare for winter weather, emphasizing that preparing early will help avoid last minute rushing. The Red Cross recommends how families should prepare:

  • Assemble an emergency preparedness kit: This should include winter-specific supplies such as warm clothes, hats, gloves, water-resistant shoes, extra blankets, and sand or non-clumping kitty litter.
  • Follow storm warnings: A winter storm WATCH means storm conditions are possible in the next 36-48 hours, a winter storm WARNING means that life-threatening or severe weather conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours.
  • Prepare your home and car: Keep your gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing and make sure your home is properly insulated.
  • Use technology: Free apps can give real-time information to help you prepare.
  • Health Department: Those with special healthcare needs can enroll in the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry. by clicking here. Those without access to a computer can call 2-1-1.

Stay with WPRI.com and Eyewitness News for updates on this Pinpoint Weather Alert.

Related Posts