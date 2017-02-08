StormBeat: Providence Public Schools closed ahead of nor’easter

UNDATED (WPRI) — WPRI 12 reporters and meteorologists are covering an impending nor’easter that is expected to hit our entire area starting Thursday morning. This page collects all the latest headlines and vital information. Use ctrl+F on your keyboard to search.

Do you have photos and videos about the storm? Share them with us by emailing ReportIt@wpri.com.

Forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Thursday, which means a significant winter storm will bring heavy snow (6″ or more) and strong winds.

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Pete Mangione answered viewer questions during a Facebook Live shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Top Headlines

Providence Public Schools are CLOSED on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Providence citywide parking ban goes into effect 2 a.m. Feb. .9

Power outages

As winds begin to pick up Thursday, Eyewitness News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello said scattered power outages are possible.

National Grid tells Eyewitness News crews will work two shifts Thursday – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 10 p.m. through overnight hours. Spokesman David Graves also said National Grid’s storm room and other support will open at 7 a.m.

Report an outage to National Grid: 1-800-465-1212.

Report an outage to Eversource (previously NSTAR): 1-800-592-2000.

Report an outage to Pascoag Utility District: 1-401-568-6222.

Snow hotline for Providence residents: 1-401-680-8080.

POWER OUTAGE DATABASE: Track power outages by city or town

Transportation

Tips

Dial 2-1-1 for information about shelters, heating centers, transportation, snow removal and more.

Rhode Islanders with disabilities, chronic conditions, and other special health needs can sign up for the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry.

Closings and Cancelations

Pinpoint Closing Network: Latest updates

Cities & Towns

Event Cancelations/Postponements

Safety Tips

The Red Cross urges residents to prepare for winter weather, emphasizing that preparing early will help avoid last minute rushing. The Red Cross recommends how families should prepare:

Assemble an emergency preparedness kit: This should include winter-specific supplies such as warm clothes, hats, gloves, water-resistant shoes, extra blankets, and sand or non-clumping kitty litter.

This should include winter-specific supplies such as warm clothes, hats, gloves, water-resistant shoes, extra blankets, and sand or non-clumping kitty litter. Follow storm warnings: A winter storm WATCH means storm conditions are possible in the next 36-48 hours, a winter storm WARNING means that life-threatening or severe weather conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours.

A winter storm WATCH means storm conditions are possible in the next 36-48 hours, a winter storm WARNING means that life-threatening or severe weather conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours. Prepare your home and car : Keep your gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing and make sure your home is properly insulated.

: Keep your gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing and make sure your home is properly insulated. Use technology: Free apps can give real-time information to help you prepare.

Free apps can give real-time information to help you prepare. Health Department: Those with special healthcare needs can enroll in the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry. by clicking here. Those without access to a computer can call 2-1-1.

Storm-Related Stories

Stay with WPRI.com and Eyewitness News for updates on this Pinpoint Weather Alert.