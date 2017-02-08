The Naked Magicians at The VETS

The Naked Magicians, the world’s naughtiest and funniest magic show strips away the top hats and capes to promise full-frontal illusions when the show appears at The VETS in Providence on Saturday, February 25.

Starring the clever and seductive Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne, two of Australia’s most famous magicians, The Naked Magicians combine magic and muscles with riotous laughs that take magic to a whole new level.

“Good magicians don’t need sleeves and great magicians don’t need pants,” says Tyler.

“Deliciously naughty” and “my cheeks still hurt from laughing so much” are among the most common online posts from audience members of sold-out shows in Australia, Great Britain and Asia. The Sunday Herald declares The Naked Magicians as “definitely one of the most visually stimulating magic shows in the world,” and Fringe Review UK says “we were left with laugh induced aching jaws.”

More info here: http://www.thevetsri.com/