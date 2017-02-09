A Journalist’s Experience: Trooper comes to the rescue of stranded drivers

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Much like doctors, firefighters, and police officers – when it snows, journalists have to head into work. That is exactly what this journalist was doing Thursday when I witnessed first-hand what many first responders were probably doing across the entire state – helping stranded motorists.

As I was getting onto I-95 from the Airport Connector, several cars in front of me were stuck in the snow. Fortunately, I was not stuck. However, if I tried to go around the vehicles, I most certainly would have been. So, I had no choice but to wait.

As I waited – hoping the driver in front of me would be able to free herself from the snow – a plow drove down the on-ramp. Instead of freeing us, we became plowed in even further.

That’s when Trooper Thomas (I’m not sure if that is his first name or his last) pulled up, got out of his SUV and immediately tried to help get the driver out of the snow.

At first, he was using his hands to try and remove some of the snow from around the tires. Then he tried to dig her out with a small shovel I had in my van. He even got in the woman’s car trying to coax it free. In the meantime, two other cars were also stranded, also trying – unsuccessfully – to dig out.

That’s when Trooper Thomas took matters into his own hands – getting into his SUV and one by one, pushing three vehicles out of the snow bank and back onto the road. He then guided me onto the highway.

Before I continued on my way, I shook his hand and thanked him for his service.

I would bet Trooper Thomas just thought he was doing his job. But for me, and the other people who countless other first responders helped today, feel a lot differently.