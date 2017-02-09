Accidents force closure of I-95 exits between Richmond and Hopkinton

Published: Updated:
walt-i95

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) – Numerous traffic accidents forced the southbound lanes of I-95 between exits 2 and 3 near Richmond and Hopkinton to be closed Thursday, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

Dozens of vehicles stretching back several miles were stuck for more than two hours behind two or three tractor trailers, according to Eyewitness News reporter Walt Buteau.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Walt reported that traffic was starting to move slowly.

