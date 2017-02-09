February Nor’easter: Drivers urged to stay off Massachusetts roads as storm hits

Related Coverage Unofficially, this is a Blizzard

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI/AP) – Gov. Charlie Baker is urging people to stay off Massachusetts roads as the biggest snowstorm of the winter moves across the state.

While the determination will be made by the National Weather Service, Eyewitness News Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo said New Bedford was among several communities that had met blizzard criteria.

Eyewitness News Reporter Steph Machado reported that the wind was so strong at times, it practically knocked her over.

Massachusetts activated its emergency management bunker in Framingham to coordinate the response to the storm that’s expected to drop a foot or more of snow in some areas. The National Weather Service even issues a blizzard warning for coastal areas south of Boston.

The Republican said Thursday roads need to be clear so plows and sanders can do their work and emergency vehicles can make their way around.

Hundreds of departures from Logan Airport were canceled and airport officials were urging travelers to check with their airline. The state’s utilities were preparing for power outages and the state’s court system closed for the day.

Abysmal driving conditions right now. Here's I-195 in Seekonk. Looks more like a side street, not a major interstate highway! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/nGOMhijwK5 — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) February 9, 2017

My photog Andy came prepared! Can I wear one of these face things on the air?? pic.twitter.com/EMY6CfiMxG — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) February 9, 2017

Snow piling over our camera lens #blizzard pic.twitter.com/471YcFh32E — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) February 9, 2017

Clearing the snow in New Bedford pic.twitter.com/urxnQbQAsq — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) February 9, 2017