February Nor’easter: Rescue crews respond to stranded vehicles

By and Published: Updated:
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a busy day for rescue crews which spent Thursday out in the elements helping stranded motorists on the road.

Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Goggin was monitoring the roads from East Providence and Breaking News One throughout the snowstorm.

East Providence police said they would have nine patrols out on the roads Thursday night, the same number as usual.

They urged people to stay off the roads into the night so plows could do their job.

 

