February Nor’easter: Rescue crews respond to stranded vehicles

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a busy day for rescue crews which spent Thursday out in the elements helping stranded motorists on the road.

Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Goggin was monitoring the roads from East Providence and Breaking News One throughout the snowstorm.

East Providence police said they would have nine patrols out on the roads Thursday night, the same number as usual.

They urged people to stay off the roads into the night so plows could do their job.

This guy has been trying to get up Warren Avenue for the past 10 minutes. He keeps backing down the slight incline. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/7trWubCwrR — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) February 9, 2017

Cars stuck along Warren Ave in East Providence right now. These roads are extremely dangerous. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/g5dZegRMDV — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) February 9, 2017