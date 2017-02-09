February Nor’easter: Snow’s piling up in Smithfield, roads are slick

StormBeat: Blizzard-like conditions pummel Southern New England »
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The snow seems to be slowing down in Smithfield, but the wind is still whipping.
Eyewitness News Reporter Kim Kalunian has been stationed at the Apple Valley Mall along Route 44 throughout the day Thursday and she has measured as much as 14 inches of snow.
As of 5 p.m., she also reported some icing on the roads, so anyone who needs to head out should use extreme caution.
