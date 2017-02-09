Governor Baker gives winter storm update

Winter storm Jonas

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Governor Charlie Baker, public safety and MEMA officials held a press conference at the MEMA Bunker to provide residents with an update on the winter storm Thursday at 12:00 p.m.

Other officials attending include:

  • Lt. Governor Karyn Polito
  • Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Matthew Beaton
  • Secretary of Public Safety and Security Daniel Bennett
  • Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack
  • State Police Colonel Richard McKeon
  • Director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Kurt Schwartz

RI Governor Gina Raimondo was at the EMA around 12:00 p.m. to give a briefing on the snow storm.

