Governor Baker gives winter storm update

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Governor Charlie Baker, public safety and MEMA officials held a press conference at the MEMA Bunker to provide residents with an update on the winter storm Thursday at 12:00 p.m.
Other officials attending include:
- Lt. Governor Karyn Polito
- Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Matthew Beaton
- Secretary of Public Safety and Security Daniel Bennett
- Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack
- State Police Colonel Richard McKeon
- Director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Kurt Schwartz
RI Governor Gina Raimondo was at the EMA around 12:00 p.m. to give a briefing on the snow storm.
