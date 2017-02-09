Governor Baker to give winter storm update

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Governor Charlie Baker, public safety and MEMA officials plan to hold a press conference at the MEMA Bunker to provide residents with an update on the winter storm Thursday at 12:00 p.m.

Other officials attending include:

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito

Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Matthew Beaton

Secretary of Public Safety and Security Daniel Bennett

Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack

State Police Colonel Richard McKeon

Director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Kurt Schwartz

