PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo held a briefing to give an update on the state’s response to Thursday’s snow storm.

RI Emergency Management Agency Director Peter Gaynor and RI Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti, Jr. were in attendance.

The event was held at the RI Emergency Management Agency at around 12:00 p.m. in Cranston.

Tune into Eyewitness News on WPRI 12 starting at 2 p.m. for the latest updates.