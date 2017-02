PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Public Schools have canceled classes for Friday, as the city begins cleaning up from a powerful winter storm.

Thursday’s nor’easter shut down services across the capitol city.

RIPTA ended all service for the day at 5 p.m., and closed the Intermodal Transportation Center at Kennedy Plaza. RIPTA said it plans to resume regular service Friday, as conditions warrant.

The Providence Place Mall also shut its doors Thursday, according to the mall’s Twitter feed.