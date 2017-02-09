In the Kitchen: Chocolate Covered Strawberries

We are cooking with the Original Italian Bakery in the kitchen today making Chocolate Covered Strawberries.

INGREDIENTS:

1 quart of heavy cream

2 1/2 pounds of chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS:

Bring heavy cream to a boil or microwave for 5 minutes thirty seconds. While hot add chocolate chips to cream and stir vigorously until fully blended. Then decorate strawberries with different combinations of chocolates and toppings

