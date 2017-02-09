Local man braves the snow to bike eight miles home from work

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While most made an effort to stay indoors during Thursday’s storm, one man did not let the snow change his routine.

Eyewitness News spotted Geoff Williams at the corner of Warren and Pawtucket Avenues in East Providence as he rode his bike home from work.

“The ride in was great, just rainy and snowy but all dry pavement,” recalled Williams. “The ride home was a little interesting.”

Williams called the eight miles he biked to and from work today “not a big deal.”

“Most of it was plowed. There wasn’t too much I had to plow through,” said Williams.

BRAVE BIKER! We saw Geoff biking on Warren Avenue in East Providence earlier today. He made it home safely! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/R7nofN36wY — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) February 9, 2017

After almost three decades of biking to work, Williams said he is prepared for the snow and ice.

“I think there are 144 studs on each tire and it makes a great difference. It keeps me upright, that way I can steer and drive where the bike wants to go,” he said.

Williams said living and biking in Michigan for 11 years has also prepared him for all types of weather.

He added that being on a bike keeps him fully aware of his surroundings and allows him to stop and help stuck motorists — something he did multiple times Thursday.