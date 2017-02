EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – One person is dead after a car crash early Thursday morning on I-95 South, a Rhode Island State Police official confirmed.

The accident near Exit 8 in East Greenwich appeared to be a single-vehicle rollover. State police and the medical examiner’s office were on the scene around 5 a.m.

The highway was reduced to one lane.

Just got to scene of rollover on 95S. South bound closed to one lane. State police on scene. State medical examiner arriving. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Ns3H8PlxDb — Rosie Woods (@RosieWoodsTV) February 9, 2017